Music therapy helps North Texas woman after surprise diagnosis

A North Texas woman who’d dedicated her life to serving those in medical crisis found herself on the side of suffering. After a perplexing diagnosis she discovered the power of music therapy. Woven throughout the pages of her journal. Amber Townsel sees reminders of the days when music was the best medicine.

“My life has completely changed, and music has been a huge part of my healing process.”

Early this year, Townsel was living a life of service, using her voice as a minister, volunteer, and hospice chaplain. In June that all changed with a diagnosis of multiple autoimmune diseases.

“One being lupus, also have mixed connective tissue disease, lung disease and four other autoimmune diseases that we are treating right now,” said Townsel. “At this point my doctors they still don't have all the answers.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

However, they discovered the soothing and healing power of music. Megan Chui is one of two full-time music therapists at Baylor Scott White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. Chui has been in the position for a year and Townsel was one of her first patients.

“It's just so awesome to see how music has made such an impact on her,” Chui said.

Studies show the benefits of music therapy are anxiety reduction, pain management, and facilitating movement, to name a few. Music therapists are professionals who hold master’s degrees and are credentialed through the Certification Board for Music Therapists.

“It's really special for them to calm their mind, calm their body, calm their heart,” said Chui.

Townsel was recently discharged and will continue navigating this journey with the help of her family. She said she would take with her the gift of song.

“When I don't have all the answers about what will happen next with me, I can take a moment to take the tools that she's given me through music therapy to create that escape,” said Townsel. “My story is not over, and I definitely will be pressing on with my healing journey and will report that I know one says that I am healed and that will be my final song that I write.”

The music therapy program at Baylor Scott at Baylor Scott & White All Saints is 100% funded by community donations.