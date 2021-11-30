Richardson

Muscovy Duck Rescued, Recuperated and Reunited With Family

By Laura Harris

Richardson Animal Services

Richardson Animal Services helped save a Muscovy duck in the area over the weekend.

“We had received a similar complaint four days ago for this same duck [that it had been hobbling around a pond area] but officers were unable to capture him or assess the cause of the slight hobble,” Mary Lovell with Richardson Animal Services said. “When approached, he flew away and was able to swim just fine.”

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

She said a few days later, an officer with the Richardson Police Department found the duck. Its condition was getting worse.

“It appeared his ankles were tangled in fishing line so tight that he could not separate his feet. He would attempt to fly, but when landing, would plop down on his chest, unable to support himself,” Lovell said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Little Elm High School 18 mins ago

Coming Up: Little Elm Superintendent to Preview Community Meeting on Violent High School Protest

mental health 1 hour ago

YMCA Program Uses Robots to Help Older Adults Improve Cognitive Skills

The officer was able to capture the duck and get it to the shelter for help.

It took some teamwork, but they were able to free the duck from the hooks and fishing line that was holding it.

“The officers took the recovered patient back to the pond, where his family eagerly awaited his arrival,” Lovell said.

Richardson Animal Services said they are using this story as a reminder for people to dispose of fishing equipment properly. They said cases like this happen often simply because people throw their fishing line or hooks into the water instead of throwing them away.

“Please remember to properly dispose of all fishing gear and tackle. People wouldn’t believe how wildly common this issue is in our city alone. Some lose a limb, and some lose a life over something as simple as a few inches of leftover line,” Lovell said.

Photos: Muscovy Duck Rescued, Reunited with Family

This article tagged under:

RichardsonRichardson Animal Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us