Murders, Aggravated Assaults ‘Primary Concern' Per Dallas PD Report

Murders and aggravated assaults are the two “primary areas of concern” for the Dallas Police Department, according to a report that will be presented to Dallas city council members on Monday.

The monthly Violent Crime Reduction Plan Update will be presented to the council’s Public Safety Committee.

Homicides are up 28% through the end of April 2021 compared to the same time last year – there have been 68 homicides in Dallas through April 30, according to police data.

Aggravated assaults are up 7%, although domestic violence incidents – categorized as family violence – are up nearly 13%, according to the data that will be presented to council members.

Gang activity is also on the rise, with gang-related crime up every single month compared to this point in 2020.

Last week, new Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia detailed a crime-fighting plan for the city that will focus on targeting high-crime “hot spots.”

“They’re smaller footprints, smaller grids. And it’s based on visibility. And it’s based on targeting repeat violent offenders in those areas. But it’s targeted. It’s not dragnet. It’s not ‘stop and frisk.’ It’s not oversaturation," Garcia said last week. "The message we’re sending to the rank and file is not to stop everyone in that grid just because you’re in that grid. It’s very focused in terms of intelligence."

Chief Garcia also indicated to city leaders that his department needs more officers to effectively patrol and police the city.

“It wouldn’t be credible to tell you we have enough police officers right now. But we need to grow responsibly,” Garcia said during a council meeting.

Dallas currently has around 3,100 officers compared with the high of 3,690 in 2011.