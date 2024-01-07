Murder warrant issued after girl, 17, killed in Southern Dallas; Suspect remains at large

The search is underway for the person suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in Southern Dallas Sunday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said Monday afternoon they were looking for 17-year-old Trevon Darnell Wright in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Ikea Imari Hood.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Wright, police said.

Dallas Police were called to a shooting on the 700 block of Grambling Drive at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Hood, injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

Hood later died from her injury.

Dallas Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Hood was a student in the Lancaster ISD. The district returned from winter break on Monday, Jan. 8, and said they would provide counseling and grief services for students and staff members at Lancaster High School.

"Lancaster ISD is deeply saddened about the tragic passing of our student, Ikea Hood. Her death represents a great loss for our district, and we will be providing counseling and grief services for students and staff members impacted by this tragedy," the district said in a statement Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family and the Lancaster High School community."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or Andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.