Staphanie Smith says driving by the shopping center near Scyene Road and St. Augustine Road is never easy. It’s on her daily commute to work and it’s a location she says marks her darkest moment.

The day she lost her brother, Morland Smith.

“They say time heals all wounds but not for me, not for my brother,” Smith said.

Smith says her brother went to the shopping center in the 9500 block of Scyene Road to pick up some donuts around 9 a.m. on December 27, 2023.

Dallas Police detectives say a red Nissan Sentra pulled up and four people got out with weapons.

The extent of evidence markers tells a piece of the violence inflicted that Smith says shattered her family.

Her brother died in the gunfire, and so did 22-year-old Jamarcus Irving.

Investigators shared surveillance images of the suspects about a month after the killings.

On Monday, nearly 15 months into the capital murder investigation, DPD said detectives have no reportable updates.

Smith says she tries to focus on what she can control, like wearing the blue and silver of the Dallas Cowboys, Morland’s favorite team, to mark what would’ve been his 53rd birthday on March 11.

“We deal with this every day,” Smith said. “I know somebody knows something. It’s okay to be scared but after all this time, I feel like you should be able to say ‘This is wrong.’”

A $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward, set up days after the killings for information leading to an arrest and indictment of suspects, is still active. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.