Murder Suspect Freed From Jail While City Determines if Evidence Was Lost in His Case

A man who is waiting to stand trial in a murder case was released from the Dallas County jail Monday after a Dallas city data snafu caused a massive deletion of police evidence.

Jonathan Pitts walked out of the Frank Crowley Courts Building with an ankle monitor about 2:15 p.m. without being required to pay bond. He lifted his suit coat to shield his face as he ignored questions from Dallas Morning News journalists.

Pitts’ trial in the case of a January 2019 homicide in northwest Dallas was supposed to start last Thursday, but prosecutors said they needed more time to make sure evidence in his case wasn’t among the eight terabytes of data that was lost when a Dallas city IT employee incorrectly transferred police evidence from a cloud system to the city’s server.

