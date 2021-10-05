Fort Worth

Murder of Fort Worth Teen Still Unsolved 1 Year Later

The murder of a 19-year-old Fort Worth woman remains unsolved more than one year after her death.

Fort Worth police say Yessenia Abigail Corpus Garcia was found murdered inside her home on the morning of September 14, 2020.

Investigators shared a surveillance video last year of three people, in an attempt to solve the case.

The video shows two people exit a grey 2011-2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a temporary license plate. A third person remained in the driver's seat of the truck.

Fort Worth police are once again sharing that video, in hopes that someone with information about the murder will come forward.

Anyone who has information on Yessenia's murder is asked to call 817-392-4340

