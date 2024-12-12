Fort Worth Police said a man accused of killing his girlfriend has been charged with murder after her body was found in a field with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said on Dec. 5 at 10:10 a.m., officers received a call to 2600 Greenbelt Road in Fort Worth after a landscaper mowing the grass found a body.

The property, which is owned by the City of Fort Worth Water Department, has a gate, but it was opened for the landscaping company to enter, according to the police affidavit.

Detectives said the woman's body had multiple gunshot wounds. According to an arrest warrant, there was a receipt located near the woman's body which helped police identify her as Taterea McGuire, 32.

Fort Worth Police learned the mother of four had been missing and saw Facebook posts from McGuire's family and friends searching for her. They said she hadn't been seen in the Arlington area since Dec. 2. Those close to McGuire made posts suspecting her boyfriend was somehow involved, according to the arrest warrant.

McGuire's mother, who spoke with NBC 5 over the phone, said she talked to her daughter every morning and knew something was wrong when McGuire didn't answer the phone last week.

Her mother said she contacted the Arlington Police Department to do a welfare check on her daughter on Dec.3.

Noted in the Fort Worth arrest warrant, the victim's mother told police her daughter and her boyfriend, LeDarren Tilley, were recently fighting which is why she was even more concerned.

McGuire's four children told police they saw their mother with Tilley, who is not their father, on Dec. 2. The next morning he showed up without their mother and took them to school in the couple's car. According to the arrest warrant, the boyfriend told the kids their mother was with their grandmother, but McGuire said that's not true.

They also told police their mother and her boyfriend had a history of domestic violence. According to the police warrant, the children told police Tilley always carried a gun on him or in the car.

McGuire's mother said on Dec. 2, her daughter went to get her kid's cellphones repaired. Police also visited that business to talk with employees who said they tried calling her, but her phone went straight to voicemail.

After discovering McGuire's body on Dec. 5, police looked into the couple's car, a 2016 white Chevrolet Tahoe, which was seen traveling to the area where McGuire's body was found. The car was shown to be there at 12:27 a.m. on Dec. 3 and left around 12:30 a.m., which was consistent with friends and family posts on social media, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 6, Fort Worth Police said they talked to Tilley who told them he and McGuire were, "fighting off and on" for the past couple of months. He told investigators he had not been to the house for several days before Monday. According to the arrest warrant, Tilley told police on Dec. 2, they left in the white Tahoe around 8 - 9 p.m. to go to his sister's house in Irving to give his nephew a repaired cellphone.

He said on their way back, the two began arguing and once at home, he dropped McGuire off and then drove to his father's house in Dallas traveling along I-20. He said he returned the next morning to take the kids to school, but his girlfriend was not there.

Investigators discovered that McGuire's body was north of I-30 which is 7 miles in the opposite direction of the route Tilley told investigators he took to get to Dallas.

Police said Tilley's statements contradicted video evidence, statements from the children, and his own initial story which is why they charged him with murder.

"Four beautiful kids that did not deserve to lose their mother in such a tragic way," said LaTasha Williams, founder of Cheryl's Voice, a Fort Worth non-profit focused on domestic violence awareness.

Williams started the charity in honor of her mother, who was killed by her father who then took his own life. Williams was a year and a half old and witnessed the tragedy. Her maternal grandparents would help raise her.

She's now focused on helping children who have survived similar situations and this crime hits close to home.

"Immediately when I saw that the kids had made a statement and it was four of them, it immediately took me back to my own personal life and it broke my heart to be honest because I do the work because I don't want another kid to lose their mother in such a way," said Williams.

McGuire's mother said they're focusing on preparing for her daughter's funeral and will seek justice for the mother of four.