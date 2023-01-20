Murder Charge Added to Man Accused of McKinney Woman's Kidnapping

What to Know Kayla Kelley, 33, reported missing on Jan. 11 after loved ones, and co-workers said they hadn't heard from her for several days.

Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.

Ferguson is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and arson. Detectives say he admitted to the relationship with Kelley and that his phone records put him near her home and where her vehicle was abandoned and burned on Jan. 10.

A Grand Prairie man is now charged with the murder and kidnapping of a McKinney woman whose body was found buried near his home this week, online records showed Friday.

Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been jailed since Saturday on charges of kidnapping and arson in the disappearance of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. Court records on Friday showed a murder charge was added after Kelley's body was found in a field along the 2800 block of Prairie Oak Boulevard, about one mile from his home in Grand Prairie.

Kelley was reported missing Jan. 11 and her burned car was found in a remote area of Frisco a day later. According to an arrest affidavit, her aunt and co-workers said they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

According to the affidavit, Ferguson told investigators that he met Kelley, who knew him as Kevin Brown, online and they began dating over the summer. He said he’d used a fake name with her but that she would figure out his actual name and that he was married, it added.

In conversations found by investigators on Ferguson’s phone between him and Kelley, she’d told him that she would tell his wife about the affair if he didn’t answer her, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found that a vehicle Ferguson’s wife had reported stolen was located near Kelley’s home in McKinney with gloves, duct tape and a blanket inside, the affidavit said.

Following the identification of Kelley’s body, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office had said that it is working with the district attorney’s office to determine what additional charges will be brought against Ferguson.

Ferguson was held in the Collin County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million. Jail records did not list an attorney.