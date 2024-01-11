Mesquite

Murder arrest made in connection to death of Dallas ISD teacher's aide

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

A suspect in the case of the death of a Dallas ISD teacher's aide has been arrested.

Mesquite Police arrested 34-year-old Sixto Banegas Matute from Balch Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 10, for murder in connection to the death of Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga.

According to the family, the 24-year-old Dallas resident was last seen September 27 at about 8:11 p.m. leaving a mobile home park along Highway 175 in Seagoville.

Her car was found abandoned, without her purse or phone, on Lawson Road the next morning on Sept. 28.

Remains found in October near I-20 in Mesquite were identified as Mendez Olascoaga last November.

Mesquite PD
Sixto Banegas Matute was arrested Wednesday for murder.

Her death was ultimately ruled a homicide by the Dallas County ME's Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

