Mural Being Painted in Fort Worth Neighborhood Highlights Black Businesses Past and Present

A mural called Black Business Impact is in the process of being painted on a building between Fort Worth's Stop 6 and Meadowbrook neighborhoods.

"I just started visualizing a design in my mind," artist Armando Castelon said. "I'm all about diversity and so I think this is just one of those murals that just touches on that."

The mural takes up an entire wall on the side of a building on Yeager Street called Community Frontline, which houses several Black-owned businesses and a nonprofit that helps Black and Brown businesses network and succeed.

"We call it the Yeager Experience," Dante Williams said. "It's important to really show the impact that...Black business and Black economics has had on the city."

The mural highlights Black banker 'Gooseneck' Bill McDonald and Black hospital owners Dr. Ransom and his wife Ethel. It shows the first Black landowner in 1886, Amanda Davis, and Black businesses that helped shape the neighborhood. There are also current Black business owners depicted in the mural.

"Because sometimes it's an afterthought. It hasn't really been brought up in a major way," Williams said. "We felt like this would be a great way to really highlight some of the success, some of the trailblazers, and people that have really done a lot for the city."

"Just get some conversations going," Castelon said. "Motivate young generations to get inspired and to actually do something."

Unity between everyone is one of the messages of the mural.

"If we do it together and work together, we can actually build and make our communities better," Williams said.

The mural at Community Frontline is expected to be unveiled at a celebration on February 25.