Multiple Street Racing Incidents Reported in Dallas Overnight

Multiple street racing incidents were reported to Dallas police on Sunday night.

According to police, at least three different incidents were reported, one of which happened in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of Cole Avenue and Lemmon Avenue.

Officers rushed to the scene at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said officers were also called to the parking garage at Klyde Warren Park and the intersection on Interstate 35 and Royal Lane in response to street racing gatherings.

The street racers shut down intersections while multiple vehicles did donuts.

Police and Dallas City Council Members have spoken out about these street racing gatherings for months.