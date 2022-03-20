Multiple People Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Event Venue

Multiple people are injured, one of whom is in critical condition, after a shooting at an event venue in Dallas on Sunday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard at approximately midnight.

Police said the shooting happened at an event venue called The Space Dallas.

Preliminary reports state that approximately nine people were injured, though the exact number of people injured is unknown at this time.

Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue could only confirm that at least 4 people were transported to area hospitals following the incident.

One person is in critical condition due to a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

According to police, some people were injured when they were trampled by the crowd in the ensuing panic, while others only suffered superficial wounds such as shoulder pain. Others were injured due to gunshot wounds.

Police said at least one victim was brought to Cook Children's Hospital, and it is possible that more children were involved.

Early reports stated that gunshots were heard while police were at the scene, though it is not clear if the shots were fired at police. No return fire was exchanged from police officers.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.