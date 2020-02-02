Multiple People Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at The Bridge

At least a dozen people were hospitalized Sunday after a carbon monoxide leak at a homeless shelter in downtown Dallas, officials say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was notified at about 11 a.m. after several guests at The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in the 1800 block of Corsicana Street began complaining of feeling ill.

Officials evaluated the patients who had symptoms including nausea, lightheadedness and headaches.

Firefighters got a positive reading on the carbon monoxide detector and evacuated about 200 people from the shelter, fire officials said.

At least 11 guests, one Bridge employee and a volunteer were hospitalized, but all were expected to be released later Sunday, said Nick Colletti, chief development officer with the center.

A number of other people were evaluated at the scene but declined to be transported. Four Dallas Fire-Rescue members were also hospitalized after being exposed to the gas during the initial response, fire officials said.

The gas leak was traced to the Welcome Building, where the care managers, library and art rooms are, Colletti said.

The building recently underwent a major renovation, he said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue determined the likely source of the leak to be the clothes dryers in the building, however a Bridge facilities employee checked the vents and did not find a blockage, Colletti said.

The gas was shut off and the building was ventilated.

Colletti said they expect to reopen the welcome center to guests at 8 p.m.