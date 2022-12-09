Multiple Patients Rescued From Fire at Watauga Nursing Home: Officials

Multiple patients have been displaced after a fire at a Watauga nursing home on Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. at the North Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 7804 Virgil Anthony Boulevard.

Officials said a staff member called in the fire shortly after 6 a.m.

BREAKING: There’s been a fire at a nursing home in Watauga this morning at Northpointe Nursing Home & Rehab. Broke out at 6am. All residents evacuated, 5 transported non critical. No deaths reported. Relatives say it’s a miracle. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/5ZULMDKbUJ — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) December 9, 2022

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flamed coming out of the one-story building, officials said.

According to officials, a second alarm response was requested as firefighters rescued multiple patients from the burning facility.

Officials said the fire occurred on the exterior of the building.

In total, 38 patients were affected by the blaze, officials said. All of the residents in the building were evacuated, and five were transported to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

According to officials, there were no deaths as a result of the fire. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

