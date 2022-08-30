Multiple North Texas Agencies Fight Fire at Apartment Complex on IH30

Multiple North Texas agencies are responding to a large fire in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning.

According to Rockwall police, the fire is burning at a large apartment complex that is currently under construction.

The apartment complex, which is located in the 5100 block of IH30 in Fate, was not inhabited at the time of the blaze, police said.

Rockwall police said multiple agencies were at the scene fighting the fire as of 6:30 Tuesday morning.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported thus far.

The freeway is open, but drivers should expect onlooker delays, police said.