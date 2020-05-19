Multiple Injuries After Fiery Crash in Southeast Dallas

A fiery crash in Southeast Dallas sent several people to hospitals Monday night, authorities say.
According to police, the crash was reported at 9:05 p.m. along Lake June Road near Holcomb Road. The crash involved two vehicles, including a pickup truck that had burst into flames.
Officers at the scene said multiple people were taken to nearby hospitals but did not give a specific number of people or describe the severity of their injuries.
An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash to happen.
No further information was made available.