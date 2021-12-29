DallasNews.com

Multiple DFW Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Closing sign applied to a door of a restaurant
Getty Images

Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are facing another round of temporary closures related to COVID-19 cases and exposures on staff due to the surge of the omicron variant as 2021 comes to a close.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, restaurants have grappled with the effects of the pandemic for two years now, including state-mandated closures, a tight labor market, rising ingredient costs and supply chain issues.

They’ve also had periods of COVID-19 cases on staff before, but this surge comes at a time most restaurants consider their peak season — the holidays.

Restaurants like Amor Y Queso in Deep Ellum, Easy Slider in Grapevine, Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine in Fort Worth, Pizza Verde in Fort Worth, and Uchi Dallas have temporarily closed their doors in response to the omicron outbreak.

Click here to read the full report on The Dallas Morning News website.

