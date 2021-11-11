Multiple Deadly Crashes in Dallas During Strong Storms

At least three people were killed in three separate crashes as heavy rain pushed across parts of North Texas Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a single-vehicle crash on South Cockrell Hill Road at Brass Way in Dallas killed the driver of a car that appeared to be badly damaged as it came to rest sideways on the road.

Less than an hour later, another single-vehicle crash killed the driver of an SUV that ran off the roadway on South Riverfront Boulevard near Cadiz Street in Dallas. The driver appeared to hit a utility pole around 10:15 p.m., forcing the vehicle to flip onto its roof and partially bring the utility lines down.

And at approximately 11:20 p.m., a driver on westbound I-635 in Dallas hit and killed a pedestrian between the High Five interchange with US 75 and Coit Road. The result of that crash forced at least one lane of westbound 635 to be closed until around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Police have not yet said why the person who was killed was on the highway, which is below grade and limited access in that stretch.