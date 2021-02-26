Multiple Building Fires Possibly Caused by Lightning From Overnight Storms

Lightning strikes from overnight storms may have caused more than a dozen house fires across North Texas.
Denton and Collin counties were hit especially hard.
McKinney Fire Department firefighters were busy working several blazes, with three fires sparking within blocks of fire station #8.
The fire department posted video of a house fire on Challis Trail, showing crews spraying four hoses at once on flames shooting out of the roof. Firefighters were working the blaze through pouring rain.
Crews in Frisco battled several fires overnight as well. The Frisco Fire Department also had to assist neighboring fire departments like Little Elm and Prosper put out their own house fires caused by possible lightning strikes.
There were at least three fires in Little Elm, including one at a home on Windsor Drive and another on Tradewinds Drive. Both rooftop fires were extinguished quickly.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
In Coppell, a fire at Riverchase Apartments forced several people in one of the buildings to evacuate.
Both fire and police worked that scene and the flames have since been put out.
Many of the fires are yet to be confirmed as being caused by lightning strikes. Investigations into the official causes are underway.
So far, no injuries have been reported in any of the fires.