Multi-Vehicle Crash in Kaufman County Kills 27-Year-Old Man, Injures 8

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Friday

By Loyd Brumfield | The Dallas Morning News

One person was killed and eight others — including a 10-month-old child — were injured in a crash that involved several vehicles Friday night in Kaufman County.

Jesus Daniel Espinoza, 27, a passenger in a GMC Envoy that was hit by another vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, according to a Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 987 near Kaufman when a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox heading south on FM 987 crossed over the center stripe and struck the Envoy in Post Oak Bend, Staff Sgt. Kyle Bradford said.

