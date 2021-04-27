Mrs. Dallas Pageant Queen Reported Missing in Irving

Irving police are searching for a woman they say disappeared under unusual circumstances.

Lashun Massey, 38, was reported missing by her husband around 7:40 a.m., according to Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massey is a businesswoman, a wife and mom of two elementary-aged boys. She's also the reigning Mrs. Dallas and was set to compete in the Mrs. Texas America pageant later this year.

Massey was last seen by a witness who reportedly saw her around 5:30 a.m. on a sidewalk near Lake Lago de Claire in the La Vallita subdivision in Irving. Police said going for an early morning walk or run was part of Massey's daily routine.

When she didn't return home around her usual time of 7 a.m. to get her sons ready for virtual school, police say her husband called police.

Reeves said Massey's car and phone were both at home. Her disappearance is considered unusual, he said, but not suspicious at this time.

Tuesday, crews used sonar equipment to search the lake but Massey is still missing.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie & checkered pajama pants. Anyone who's seen her is asked by police to call (972) 273-1010.