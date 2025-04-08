Move-in day for galleries at the Dallas Art Fair

Trucks lined the street outside the Dallas Art Fair in the downtown arts district while movers trucked dollies filled with art.

"It's exciting and stressful," Galleri Urbane owner Ree Willaford said. "Because what you anticipated for the booth, you hope looks good in real life."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Dallas Art Fair features works from 91 galleries from North Texas and beyond. 53 cities and 21 countries are represented.

"In Texas, there's a certain feeling for Latin American art," Beatriz Esguerra of Beatriz Esguerra Art said as she unpacked her artists' work from Colombia and Cuba. "If it impacts your soul because it's poetic, it's aesthetic, it has certain balance and harmony; it's gonna stay there forever and you're never going to forget it!"

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Esguerra has been coming to the Dallas Art Fair from Bogota, Colombia, for more than a decade.

"The Dallas Art Fair is critical to the art community in Dallas, and has been instrumental in the growth of it over the past 17 years," Dallas Art Fair Executive Director Kelly Cornell said. "It is one of the most exciting weeks in Dallas where all parts of the community come together; from artists to collectors, curators, the curious."

"You know, I think one of the great things about the Dallas Art Fair," said Erin Cluley, owner of the Erin Cluley Gallery. "It's brought in people and has taught the community about what it is and what it feels like to collect art, and I think that's pretty special."

The Dallas Art Fair features contemporary art. All of it is for sale.

"You can come here without any knowledge of contemporary art and you can learn something," Cornell said. "And when you decide to support a living artist, you decide to support a person, and that is why it's really important to invest in art."

There is a preview benefit on Thursday, April 10.

The Dallas Art Fair opens to the public on Friday, April 11 and runs through Sunday, April 13.

Ticket information can be found online.