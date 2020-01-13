Mourners Pay Tribute to Amber Hagerman, 24-Years After her Abduction

Mourners spent Monday evening at a special mural in Arlington that honors the Arlington girl whose abduction and murder led to the worldwide Amber Alert notification system to find missing children.

Amber Hagerman was kidnapped 24-years ago in the same area as the mural.

Joy Ivy was there Monday evening, ready to talk about the 9-year-old girl and share stories with other mourners.

Ivy said she was 16 when Amber went missing. She would later help search for the girl and ended up becoming close to Amber's family members.

Ivy told NBC 5 that she comes to the mural on the anniversary of Amber's kidnapping every year saying in some years there are more visitors than others.

Hagerman was abducted while riding her bicycle in a parking lot at the corner of Abrams Street and Browning Drive, just blocks from her grandmother's home.

Four days later, police found Amber's body in a creek near an Arlington apartment complex.

Arlington police still receive tips in the case, but they are no closer to finding her killer.