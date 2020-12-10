Mountain Lion Spotted in North Texas County

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed a sighting of a mountain lion near Princeton in Collin County.

Photos were captured of the mountain lion earlier this week with a time stamp of Dec. 7.

The photos were taken in an area about 20 miles north of a mountain lion photographed in Rowlett on Nov. 22. It is believed that it is possible they are the same animal.

According to the department, mountain lions can be found in much of Texas and rarely create conflict with people.

When living in areas with possible mountain lion activity, TPWD recommends residents do not allow children and small pets to play outside unsupervised.

Attacks on people are extremely rare with fewer than 30 confirmed fatal mountain lion attacks on people in North America in the last 100 years.

There are no records of a confirmed fatal attack on a person by a wild mountain lion in Texas.

The department offered tips in the event someone encounters a mountain lion:

Pick up all children off the ground immediately.

Do NOT approach the lion

Stay calm. Talk calmly and move slowly.

Face the lion and remain in an upright position.

Do not turn your back on the lion. Back away slowly.

Do NOT run.

Do all you can to enlarge your image. Do NOT crouch down or try to hide

If the lion is aggressive, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you can get your hands on.

If the lion attacks, fight back. Fighting back can drive off lions.

Additional information about mountain lions in Texas can be found here.