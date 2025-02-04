Mountain cedar fever to be expected in coming days

We’re in the middle of cedar fever season in North Texas people who suffer from allergies might want to brace for the next few days. With warmer temperatures expected over the next few days, tree pollen peeking.

At Cedar Hill State Park on Monday, people hit the trails to take advantage of a springlike February day.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Aaliyah Iverson said she wanted to join her husband out here after a long day at work. What she’s not ready for is a Texas Cedar fever flareup, which often includes a runny nose, watery eyes, and sneezing.

Iverson, like many others, suffers from seasonal allergies. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service cedar fever season typically runs from November to March. The symptoms correlate with high mountain cedar levels outside, which meteorologists said North Texas can expect in the coming days.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Local allergists say a good line of defense would be to start allergy medications and antihistamines early. Experts say now is a good time to consider changing air filters and bedding as well.

For more information visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/content/article.aspx?id=32026