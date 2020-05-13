Dallas

Motorcyclist Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Dallas

A man was knocked off his motorcycle after being shot by someone in a passing vehicle, Dallas police say.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of University Hill Boulevard and Whispering Trail.

The motorcyclist was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital. Police did not describe his condition.

Officers closed about two blocks of northbound University Hill Boulevard while crime scene investigators processed bullet casings scattered along the street.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

