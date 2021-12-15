Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Fort Worth

One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, North Division officers were dispatched to a crash in the 3600 block of Northeast Loop 820 near Flagstone Drive at approximately 12:35 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a motorcycle rider who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic detectives are currently investigating this accident, police said.

No additional details are available at this time.