motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist Driving Between Vehicles Dies in Crash on Turnpike: DPS

The motorcyclist's identity has not been released

1491416667-DPS-Trooper-(AP).jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg

A motorcyclist died Sunday morning while trying to drive between traffic on the President George Bush Turnpike, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the turnpike, near West Pioneer Parkway, in Grand Prairie.

The motorcyclist was driving between vehicles at a high speed and struck the back left bumper of a Ford Escape, officials said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DPS. The driver and passenger in the Ford Escape were not injured.

The motorcyclist's identity has not been released.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

motorcycle crashGrand Prairiecar accidentsPGBTPresident George Bush Turnpike
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us