Motorcyclist Driving Between Vehicles Dies in Crash on Turnpike: DPS

A motorcyclist died Sunday morning while trying to drive between traffic on the President George Bush Turnpike, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the turnpike, near West Pioneer Parkway, in Grand Prairie.

The motorcyclist was driving between vehicles at a high speed and struck the back left bumper of a Ford Escape, officials said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DPS. The driver and passenger in the Ford Escape were not injured.

The motorcyclist's identity has not been released.