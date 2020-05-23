Dallas

Motorcyclist Dies in Crash; Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested: Dallas Police

Alejandro Ortiz was taken to Methodist Central Hospital, where he died

Mugshot of Bryan Howard
Dallas County Sheriff's Department

Bryan Howard

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 29-year-old man died Friday night after striking a truck driven by a suspected drunken driver who failed to yield, Dallas police say.

At about 8:20 p.m., the motorcyclist hit the left side of a Ford F-150 that did not yield the right of way from a stop at Ranchero Lane and Duncanville Road.

Alejandro Ortiz was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 19 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Montague County 14 hours ago

Major Damage Reported in Montague County After Possible Tornado

The driver of the Ford, 60-year-old Bryan Howard, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested, police said.

Howard was being held in the Dallas County jail and faces an intoxication manslaughter charge. His bail has not been set.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us