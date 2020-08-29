Burleson

Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on I-35W in Burleson

The man was identified as Edgar Calhoun Pinson III of Burleson

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of North Interstate 35W near East Renfro Street.
A 66-year-old man died Friday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 35W in Burleson, police say.

The man was on the highway, near East Renfro Street, at 6 p.m. when he lost control and the motorcycle slid across the lanes into the right shoulder, police said.

The man was found near the right shoulder with his motorcycle in flames further south, police said.

Witnesses told police they did not see any vehicles hit the motorcycle.

The man was identified as Edgar Calhoun Pinson III of Burleson by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at the exit for close to four hours and reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

