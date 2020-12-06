Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on I-30 in After Trying to Pass Minivan: Arlington Police

A 34-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after he was ejected from his motorcycle on Interstate 30 in Arlington, officials say.

At about 2:34 p.m., a minivan was driving east in the inside lane of the interstate near Six Flags Drive when a motorcyclist tried to pass the van on the left in the same lane, according to Arlington police.

The motorcycle hit a concrete barrier on the left shoulder and the man was ejected. He became trapped under the van and died at the scene, police said.

The man was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office as Jonathan Brown of Fort Worth.

The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene and was cooperative. Police do not expect any charges to be filed against the driver.

The main lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours while the investigation was completed.