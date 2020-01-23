Arlington

Motorcyclist Dead After Crash in Arlington

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Bowen Road in Arlington on Thursday evening

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

One person is dead after a crash in Arlington on Thursday evening.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at 6:02 p.m.

Police say investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Bowen in the outside lane after passing the Park Row intersection.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 16 mins ago

North Texas Health Officials Monitoring Coronavirus

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Cook Children’s Hospital Files Appellate Brief in Baby Tinslee Case

The SUV was exiting a private business in the 1200 block of South Bowen when the motorcyclist struck the SUV and was ejected from the motorcycle, police say.

According to police, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants inside the SUV were not injured, police say.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us