Motorcyclist Dead After Crash in Arlington

One person is dead after a crash in Arlington on Thursday evening.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at 6:02 p.m.

Police say investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Bowen in the outside lane after passing the Park Row intersection.

The SUV was exiting a private business in the 1200 block of South Bowen when the motorcyclist struck the SUV and was ejected from the motorcycle, police say.

According to police, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants inside the SUV were not injured, police say.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.