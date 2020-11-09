Motorcycle Driver Injured in Crash During Grand Prairie Police Chase

Grand Prairie

A man is injured after crashing his motorcycle during a police chase in Grand Prairie on Sunday night.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the pursuit began after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the motorcycle at approximately 9:30 a.m., but the rider took off and went westbound.

Police said the rider continued down I-30 to 820 northbound before taking the exit at Bedford-Euless Road.

The driver looped back around to 820 southbound before ultimately crashing into a construction barrier just before the Trinity Boulevard exit, police said.

According to police, the rider was ejected from the motorcycle and thrown 30 to 40 feet from where he hit the barrier.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to split in half, police said.

The rider was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

According to police, the suspect ran because he believed he had outstanding warrants, but police did not find any such warrants.

