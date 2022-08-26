Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Highway 183 in Hurst

Highway 183 in Hurst has been shut down after a motorcycle crash off Highway 121 and Precinct Line Road on Friday morning.

According to officials, the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Information about possible injuries resulting from the crash is not available at this time.

The crash caused the eastbound lanes of 183 to be shutdown at Norwood since shortly after 3 a.m.

The highway remains shutdown as of 7 a.m. on Friday morning. The backup is approximately two miles long and is causing delays lasting 30 to 40 minutes for drivers.

This story is developing and the elements may change. Check back and refresh the page for the latest information.