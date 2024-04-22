Dallas

Motion filed to name officers involved in the in-custody death of a man at a Dallas hospital

Kenneth Knotts died at UT Southwestern in November 2022

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

The family of Kenneth Knotts, who died while in custody at a Dallas hospital, asked a federal judge on Monday to allow them to name the four officers in their excessive force lawsuit.

The amended lawsuit names four UT Southwestern police officers and says they are responsible for killing Knotts.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled Knotts's death a homicide. Late in 2023, a grand jury declined to indict the officers on criminal charges.

In October, the attorney retained by the Knotts family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the UT System.

On April 8 body camera video was released to Geoff Henley, the attorney for the Knotts family, and he shared that video with members of the media.

The video showed Knotts in handcuffs in a hospital room at UT Southwestern just after noon on November 29, 2022. Henley said the 41-year-old was taken there during a mental crisis.

Knotts takes a few sips of water before police return him to the gurney. He begins struggling with officers and is placed face-down on the bed.

The struggle continues, and at one point, Knotts says, “I can't breathe.” Minutes later, he's seen lying motionless on the edge of the gurney.

When he's turned over to medical staff, staff is heard saying, “No pulse, no pulse.” Seconds later, more staff are seen rushing into the room. They try to resuscitate Knotts but are unable.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

