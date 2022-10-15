Mothers Against Drunk Drivers Holds 5k Walk and Fundraiser

It was perfect walking weather for families who walked for a good cause Saturday in Irving.

Over 100 people attended the “North Texas walk like MADD” 5K and fundraiser - an annual campaign to keep drivers safe.

Storyboards with photos paid tribute to victims of drunk driving, lined with shoes that’ll never be filled.

As people crossed the start line, they honored lost loved ones.

Police officers partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving were there for personal reasons too.

“My sister was the drunk driver, and she was only 28 years old when she lost her life,” said Stacie Brown, a DWI officer for the Arlington Police Department.

Brown’s sister died 25 years ago.

“Nobody really realizes the problem of drunk driving until they lose someone personally, and then it kind of opens their awareness to the issue,” said Brown.

Many officers mourned Dallas Police Officer Jacob Arellano, who was killed earlier this week in a wrong-way crash.

Police say he was on his way to work when he was hit by an intoxicated driver.

“It hurt to know that that officer, so young, lost his life to a 100% preventable crime. This event is going to help bring awareness to educate people that you have options to get you home safe,” said Emma Dugas, Texas Program Manager for MADD.

Money raised helps educate and fund programs for the MADD North Texas office.

Dallas Police Officer Jacob Arellano died in a wrong-way crash on Spur 408 in Southwest Dallas.

31-year-old Mayra Rebollar faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.