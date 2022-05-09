Mother Wants Justice After Son Was Shot and Killed in Garland

Outside one of her children's homes in Garland, Blanca Garcia grasped onto two picture frames of Jose Damien Garcia as she grieved the loss of her youngest son.

Instead of spending Mother's Day with her child, she had to plan his funeral.

The 18-year-old, who went by just Damian, had just celebrated his birthday on May 5. His mother said in Spanish that he was just beginning to live.

Garland police said Saturday night a disturbance outside a house party in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive turned deadly after a gunfight took place around 11:45 p.m.

Police arrested Jesus Saldana, 21, of Garland and Christopher Torres, 22, of Arlington at the scene.

On Monday, Garland police said both the suspects and victims fired shots, but it's under investigation as to what exactly unfolded.

Damian's mother said her son had asked to go to the party to celebrate his birthday. She never imagined that she would never see her child, who was the youngest of six boys, ever again.

Garcia said the other teen killed was her son's best friend.

Damian, who worked in construction, was known for his love of music, dance and making others laugh.

"It hurts. It hurts a lot to lose somebody that you're really close with," said Marilyn Bustos, who said she grew up with Damian.

Monday afternoon she wiped tears away as she observed the spot where her friend since middle school took his last breath.

"Somebody I truly did love and somebody who didn't deserve to leave this way," said Bustos.

She said she last talked to Damian about a week ago and they were planning to hang out, but it never happened.

"Like last Sunday I talked to him, I wish we would have hanged out, enjoyed our last dance together," said Bustos, who shared videos of the two as dance partners in the past.

Damian's family said he was saving up money to go visit his father in Mexico, whom he hadn't seen in years.

Now they're in the process of planning and raising funds for Damian's funeral.

Police said two others, both of whom were injured by gunfire, are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police said anyone with information regarding this latest shooting is urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.