Mother Shot in the Back During Robbery Attempt in Fort Worth: Police

A woman was shot in the back Friday in front of her young son during an attempted robbery, police say.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. The victim and the 3-year-old boy had just arrived to the 7300 block of Marrs Drive when someone approached her and demanded property, police said.

As the woman was complying, she was shot once in the back. Her mother, who was in a nearby home, came outside to help the woman after she called for help and honked her horn, police said.

They made it into the home and called police. The woman’s condition was not available Saturday morning.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspect.

