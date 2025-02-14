Mother remembers son, killed by hit-and-run driver, on what would have been his 15th birthday

On a day when many celebrate their loved ones, Megan Dabney is coping with the heartbreak of her son's death.

“Devasted,” Megan Dabney said while wiping tears. “Something that I can't digest.”

Valentine's Day would have been Jamir Dabney's 15th birthday.

“It’s just been hard,” Dabney said. “Hard on me and my kids. Some days are good, and some days are bad.”

According to McKinney Police, it was Dec. 21 just after 6 p.m. when Jamir Dabney was struck by dark-colored four-door sedan that fled the scene. It happened near the intersection of Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive.

Police said the car likely has front-end damage and possible damage to the passenger side mirror.

Megan Dabney said her son was a smart, energetic, loving kid whose death leaves a void in their lives.

“The house is very quiet because like I said, he was the loud one,” Dabney said. “So, it was like, now it's just silence. Like, you don't hear any laughter, you don't hear any happiness. It's just like everybody's just coexisting at this point.”

While the investigation continues she sends this message to the driver who hit her son.

“You didn’t just take a life,” Dabney said. “You took a piece of my heart. You took a piece of somebody’s existence period.”

Although she no longer has her son, she's not letting go of her fight for closure.

“Justice for Jamir,” Dabney said. “Like, hopefully, like keeping his name out there for people to be aware of. This is not over with. The person still is not found.”

McKinney Police have not released any new updates on where their investigation stands at this point.

The family is holding a community balloon release and candlelight vigil Saturday evening at Katherine B. Winniford Park, 4900 Highlands Dr. in McKinney. They are calling it a family-friendly event with food and games to celebrate the life of Jamir. Arrivals start at 4 p.m. and the balloon release will happen at 6:13 p.m.