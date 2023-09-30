Mother pleads for answers in drive-by shooting in Dallas that critically injured her daughter, killed 2-year-old girl

A mother is asking anyone with information to step forward in the drive-by shooting in Dallas that left her daughter critically injured and a 2-year-old girl dead.

The last six days have brought waves of emotion for Kimberly Moore.

“Feelings of faith, feelings of anger,” Moore said. “It’s been tough.”

Moore adds she also feels gratitude her 30-year-old daughter is recovering in the hospital while still working to process being awakened in the middle of the night by her other daughter.

“She said, ‘Germaine has been shot,’” she said. “And yeah, you go through ‘what did you just say’?”

Moore says she likely never understood why suspects decided to open fire on a group of people gathered for a balloon release, honoring the life of another gun violence victim.

On Sunday night, it happened on Hay Street, just off Haskell Ave near Fair Park. The shooting left Germaine Scott in critical condition.

Two-year-old Zyah Lacy was shot too. The little girl did not survive.

Dallas police have maintained the shooting was not random but that the two victims were not the intended targets.

Moore says her daughter had her breathing tube removed Friday and faces a long, uncertain recovery.

A grandmother herself, Moore says she doesn’t have words for the horror of the death of the little girl she didn’t know but wants to make sure her own daughter’s story is seen, too.

“There’s not one person who knows. People know. People know who did it.”

The ATF announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in little Zyah Lacy’s murder.

Moore says she knows her hope, that someone steps up with information, is shared across multiple grieving families.

“We’re begging you guys, please, somebody say something,” Moore said. “Let’s get these people off the street.”