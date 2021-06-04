Mother Pleads for Answers in Deadly Hit and Run in Uptown Dallas

It's been nearly three months since a weekend outing in Dallas' uptown neighborhood turned deadly for a young woman.

Jasmine Hassan's mother is now speaking out for the first time.

"It's like the worst pain you could ever feel in your life. It never stops. It happens every day that I wake up and it's like my sunshine is gone," said Tana Knutson, Jasmine's Mother.

She's pleading for help in finding the man involved in her daughter's death.

"I know it's not going to happen, but I wish he would turn himself in," said Knutson.

It was just after 2:15 a.m. on March 22. Hassan was out with friends in uptown. They were walking along the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue when her friends say, a man in a white Chevy Camaro started cat-calling and asking for her number.

When an intoxicated Hassan refused an argument started. The man drove off but stopped nearby. Hassan, police say, walked up to the car and leaned in and the fight got physical. As he drove away, she lost her footing, fell to the ground, and was run over.

"He accelerated like literally accelerated, over her head," said Hassan's friend.

"What monster just drives off… doesn't help, doesn't do anything… drives away after he ran her over," said Knutson.

Especially disappointing, says the lead detective, despite the busy area and many witnesses, no one got the license plate number.

Police have recovered few surveillance images.

The suspect's car is believed to be between a 2009 and 2013 stock Camaro without a sunroof or visible damage.

"Just walk away from it. It's what I wish she would've done… that she wouldn't really have reacted and got angry with him," said Knutson.

The driver may not have faced any charges had he stopped, but he could now face accident involving death.

The detective says they've received a lot of leads and have cleared at least three Camaros in this investigation.

Police are also looking to see if there was a woman in the car too.