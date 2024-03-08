NBC 5 learned at least three Mesquite Charter School students were suspended after a classmate brought a gun to class and ended up in a standoff involving police. They said they’ve been disciplined because they failed to tell adults.

Martha Fonseca said she taught her daughter to speak up. However, the situation at Pioneer Technology Arts Academy was beyond what she’d ever anticipated.

“I’m sitting at work hearing this from my children and just trying to remain calm for them while they’re calling and texting and face-timing me to let me know they were ok,” she said.

On February 19, a 16-year-old student at Pioneer Technology Arts Academy in Mesquite showed up armed with a gun. Body camera video shows Mesquite Police officers trying to talk to the teen before opening fire when he appeared to raise his arms while holding the gun.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The teen was eventually taken into custody with minor injuries.

Now, Fonseca’s daughter is one of at least three students suspended from the public charter school because they didn’t report to adults that their peer had a gun prior to the confrontation.

Fonseca said the reason isn’t hard to understand.

“She froze. She was scared. She was shocked. She had no idea what to do,” she said.

NBC 5 learned from a student the teen opened his backpack and flashed the gun in class, allegedly saying he was “going to do it.”

That was before he made his way to an office and pulled out the gun.

Fonseca said her daughter was not responsible for how the events played out that day.

“Had my daughter said something right there and then and there, we don’t know if the student would’ve felt betrayed and turned around and did more than what he said he was going to do,” she said.

Fonseca said she’s had two meetings with administrators who told her they’re also considering expulsion. NBC 5 reached out to Pioneer Technology Arts Academy to confirm the expulsion hearings. They did not respond to our most recent requests but released a statement early this week that reads in part:

"We are aware of the inquiries regarding the disciplinary actions taken in connection with the incident. Due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), PTAA is restricted from discussing specific student cases publicly. We assure the community that all decisions are made with thorough consideration, adhering to our established policies and ensuring the well-being of our students and staff."

"PTAA is in the process of arranging further meetings and discussions with specific parents and students. These forums will be designed to listen, share updates, and collaboratively work towards enhancing our school's safety and security measures."

Fonseca says they’re ready to put this behind them.

“She’s just as much a victim as everyone else in that school,” she said. “And to be punished even more so because she was scared for her own life seems unreasonable to me.”

Fonseca told NBC 5 that school administrators told her they would make an ultimate decision regarding disciplinary action in a week.

Edgar Villa said his daughter shared a class with the gunman but was not told about the gun that morning.

Villa said he and other parents are rallying around suspended students and their families, claiming it is the school that failed them.