Melissa

Mother of Murder Victim Fighting to Keep Convicted Killed Behind Bars

The mother of a murder victim is asking people to protest a parole review of the convicted killer.

By Meredith Yeomans

A mother in Melissa is on a mission to keep her son’s killer behind bars. Her son, Matthew Self, and three others were murdered in McKinney in March of 2004.

Now, a man convicted in the killings is up for parole.

“I will never let him die,” said his mother Nancy Self.

16 years after the murders, she said it still seems like yesterday.

“I have lost my son. My husband has lost his son. His brother has lost a brother,” she said.

Matthew Self, 17, played football from McKinney North High School.

His friend, Austin York, 18, did too.

Police said they walked in on a robbery in progress at a McKinney home during spring break.

Another friend, Mark Barbosa, 25, and his aunt, Rosa Barbosa, 46, were there, too.

Investigators said all four were killed execution-style.

“He may be gone from here but he is still very much in my heart,” Nancy Self sid.

Three years passed before arrests were made in 2007.

Raul Cortez is now on death row.

His brother Javier Cortez was sentenced to four years in federal prison for weapons charges.

Eddie Williams was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder. Self said he was given a deal in exchange for his testimony against Raul Cortez.

Soon, Williams will be eligible for parole.

“It’s all I can do to get people to realize that this man could be out on our streets in two months,” Nancy Self said.

Now, she’s issued a call to action. Self if asking people to protest Williams’s parole by sending letters to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

“I promise that I will never let this just go away,” Self said.

NBC 5 has not heard back from an attorney listed for Williams, and have been unable to reach any of his family members.

