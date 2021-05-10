Mother of Infant Found Dead in Bucket of Tar Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

The mother of a child who was found dead inside her home has been sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the child's death.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence located in the 9100 block of Highridge Road in Princeton, Texas regarding the possibility of an unreported death of an infant on August 8, 2020 at 10:06 a.m.

Investigators said they located and interviewed the child's parents, identified as 42-year-old Roland Grabowski and 41-year-old Donna Grabowski, later that morning.

Collin County Sheriff's Office

These two subjects initially declined to cooperate with investigators, deputies said.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, the investigation resulted in the arrest of both parents for abandoning or endangering a child, a second degree felony.

After their arrest, the parents informed investigators that on or around July 29, 2020, they awoke to find their one week old baby, Micah Grabowski, dead in their bed, investigators said.

Investigators said the parents confessed that they failed to notify or report the death to any law enforcement agency.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence, where they located the body of infant submerged in a bucket of tar located in a shed behind the residence.

Roland Grabowski has been charged with abandoning or endangering a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on an $850,000 bond.

Donna Grabowski is charged with abandoning or endangering a child and two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. She is also being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 bond.

The child's mother, who has since been charged with abuse of a corpse without legal authority, pled guilty in a Collin County Court on March 26, 2021. She was sentenced to two years in prison.