Mother of Como victim speaks out a month following mass shooting

It's been a month now since the shooting in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood that killed three young people and injured several others. The mother of one of the victims says her grief is only beginning.

Ka’Desha Weatherly said she’s been holding back tears for her 18-year-old son, Paul Timothy Willis.

“I watched everyone else cry and I was just holding it together so that everyone else could be ok,” Weatherly said. “It's time I cry for my baby.”

On Monday, with her other son Jalen by her side, Ka'Desha Weatherly did cry for Willis.

"I keep waiting for somebody to wake me up and tell me it's a dream,” she said.

Willis died when shots were fired into a large crowd just before midnight on the 4TH of July in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth. 18-year-old Gabriella Navarrete and 22-year-old Cynthia Santos died as well. Eight others were injured at the gathering of mostly young people.

“You do all that hard work with the intention of seeing your children grow up and be great. And my baby was killed at 18,” she said.

Weatherly said she felt all alone in her grief and need for support. Weatherly said Fort Worth Pastor and activist leader Kyev Tatum was the first to welcome them into his church. This week, she joined Tatum to discuss plans for safer communities with clergy from across the country.

Tatum and Weatherly said the community needs a more robust trauma response.

“When you handle it as a criminal justice perspective, your goal is to isolate, reduce, and take care of it,” Tatum said. “No sensitivity. No human compassion.”

During the week of the Como shooting, there was a breakout of violence, with others injured and killed in multiple shootings within days. Weatherly said it's not just about her son, it's about change.

“We have become so used to terror and abuse and trouble and homicide that they make us feel like this is a normal way of life, but it is not,” she said.

Fort Worth Police records show two men have been arrested in connection with the case and charged with murder. They have been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Williams and 20-year-old Christopher Redic.