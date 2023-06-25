Mother of Arlington boy shot to death encouraged by community support

Investigators in Fort Worth are trying to piece together what led to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy a week ago. On Sunday, the community gathered to support the family of Trey'sShawn Eunes.

Shaun Mallory, owner of Daesy’s Tropical Sno on Little Road in Arlington, said the 12-year-old visited his snow cone shop almost daily.

“He had a little electric scooter, and he was always buzzing through the parking lot. Always smiling, great kid. Every time he came in it was ‘yes sir no sir.’ Just a good little kid,” said Mallory.

This week, Mallory got the news that Trey’Shawn – known to friends and family as “Trey” – was shot and killed in Fort Worth. Mallory joined a few of Tray’s teachers at JB Little Elementary to organize a fundraiser. All proceeds from snow cone sales on Sunday would go to Trey’s family.

Trey’s sixth-grade homeroom teacher, Heather Boggs, said the news was heartbreaking. She’d tutored Try after school, and he got to know her children as well.

“He was just everybody’s friend,” she said. “Never mad at anybody, nobody mad at him. He was just a joy, a true joy to be around.”

Fort Worth Police have said very little about the circumstances surrounding the Eunes’ death. Only that they were called to Cook Children’s on June 19th for a child with a gunshot wound. Investigators said the shooting happened at the 5500 block of Brentwood Stair Road. Surveillance cameras captured kids running from the area but didn't record the shooting.

Trey’Shawn’s mom, LaKesha Bay, tells NBC 5 her son attended a cookout on Juneteeth with his father. She said he was shot at the event when a toddler got ahold of a gun.

“My son was such a sweet caring child,” Bay said. “He had this smile that would literally light up your day.”

At the snow cone shop where Trey’Shawn often got an afternoon treat, friends and family decide to reflect on the goodness of a life cut short too soon.

“Just spread love and be as positive as you can because that’s how Trey’Shawn was, and that’s how we’re going to keep his name alive,” said Bay.

No information about what led to the fatal shooting has been confirmed by investigators. Fort Worth Police have not publicly identified any suspects in Eunes' slaying and no arrests have been announced.