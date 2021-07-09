Mother of Abducted Ennis Infant Charged with Aggravated Assault, Male Suspect Still at Large

The mother of a Parker County infant who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Faith Reid, 20, was booked into Ellis County Jail on July 6 in connection with the abduction of 7-month-old Miguel David Lee Ramirez. Her bond was set at $300,000.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Reid, the child's non-custodial mother, and another male suspect entered the home of the Ramirez's father without consent on July 1.

Reid and the male suspect took the child from the residence, which is located in the 900 block of Shawnee in Ennis, police said.

According to police, the child's father, 21-year-old Joey Lee Ramirez, followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the male suspect who pulled a handgun and threatened to Ramirez.

Police said Reid and the male suspect then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 and fled the area.

On July 2, investigators were able to identify the male suspect as 25-year-old Marcus Nast.

Ennis Police issued warrants for Reid and Nast on felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges related to the kidnapping.

Later that day, investigators received an anonymous tip regarding the white Ford F150. Deputies located the vehicle, which had reportedly run out of gas, on Old Dicey Road with Reid and the child inside truck.

Investigators detained Reid and took custody of the infant, officials said.

Nast, who was reportedly walking on foot in the area, was able to elude officers.

Sheriff Russ Authier said the baby appeared to be in good health and was expected to be reunited with his father.

However, officers discovered the father of the 7-month-old had an outstanding warrant for a family assaultive offense involving bodily injury issued out of Ellis County.

"As law enforcement officers, we could not ignore a family violence warrant," Sheriff Authier said. "As much as we wanted the reunion to take place, we were satisfied to place the baby in the temporary custody of family members."

Sheriff Authier said Ramirez' bond was set at $2,500. He posted bond and was released later Friday evening.

Authorities are currently searching for Nast, Sheriff Authier said.

"If he is located, we urge the public not to approach him and contact their local law enforcement agency immediately," Sheriff Authier said. "He is considered armed and dangerous."

Nast is described as a 5'11" tall male weighing approximately 168 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans, police said. Nast has numerous tattoos, including some on his neck and face.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nast can submit an anonymous tip online to tip411 or through the Parker County sheriff's website. Tips can also be made by calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any information leading to his arrest.