Mother of 7-Year-Old Arrested in Child's Death

A Denton mother is now facing charges for the death of her 7-year-old son.

Officers arrested Sabrina Ho on Tuesday after interviewing the mother a second time after the boy's death.

During the interview, detectives said that Ho admitted she had been aware of ongoing physical abuse of her son by her boyfriend Todd Shaw.

Investigators also said that Ho admitted to keeping her son out of school and intentionally neglecting to seek medical care for his injuries to conceal the signs of abuse.

Denton police were called to a home in the 1600 block of E. McKinney Street on Friday, April 1 for an unconscious person. The caller stated that a child at the home was having a medical emergency.

Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital, but he later died.

Officers arrested Shaw on an Injury to a Child warrant on Saturday.

Ho is now facing the same charges. She is currently in the Denton County Jail awaiting arraignment.