Denton

Mother of 7-Year-Old Arrested in Child's Death

A Denton mother is now facing charges for the death of her 7-year-old son.

Officers arrested Sabrina Ho on Tuesday after interviewing the mother a second time after the boy's death.

During the interview, detectives said that Ho admitted she had been aware of ongoing physical abuse of her son by her boyfriend Todd Shaw.

Investigators also said that Ho admitted to keeping her son out of school and intentionally neglecting to seek medical care for his injuries to conceal the signs of abuse.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Denton police were called to a home in the 1600 block of E. McKinney Street on Friday, April 1 for an unconscious person. The caller stated that a child at the home was having a medical emergency.

Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital, but he later died.

Officers arrested Shaw on an Injury to a Child warrant on Saturday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Tarrant County 2 hours ago

Burn Ban Issued in Tarrant County

Midlothian 3 hours ago

Storm Strikes West Side of Midlothian Causing Damage

Ho is now facing the same charges. She is currently in the Denton County Jail awaiting arraignment.

This article tagged under:

Denton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us