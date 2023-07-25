Mother of 12-year-old shot and killed by toddler speaks out on gun safety, arrest made

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Fort Worth.

Police confirmed a child found a loaded gun and fired it, hitting Treyshawn Eunes over the Juneteenth holiday weekend. Now, at least one adult is charged in the incident. Eunes’ mother said this should be a lesson on gun safety and accountability.

There’s always something to remind LaKesha Bay that her son is no longer with her.

“I was doing his laundry the other day and he had a dollar in his pocket which I’m surprised it wasn’t spent,” Bay said, as she chuckled remembering her son.

She wakes up daily to the hard reality that his life was taken too soon.

“I guess the mornings are the hardest for me when I wake up and it’s just that harsh reality that he’s not going to be here today,” she said.

Her son, 12-year-old TreyShawn Eunes, was shot and killed while attending a gathering with his dad over the Juneteenth holiday weekend. It happened at the 5500 block of Brentwood Stair Road in Fort Worth.

A business owner in the strip shopping center told NBC 5 that surveillance cameras captures children running from the area but didn’t record the shooting.

Bay said it’s how the shooting happened stirs mixed emotions.

Fort Worth police confirmed TreyShawn died after a young child got ahold of a handgun and fired it.

“Why did this have to be him? Why did he have to be there that day? Why couldn’t he have left?” she said.

This week, police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Decarlos Jordan on charges of tampering with and fabricating physical evidence. The investigation continues and additional arrests are possible

“I was relieved that it wasn’t due to any intentional violence, but also very saddened because this could’ve been prevented just by gun safety,” said Bay. “There’s gun safes, there’s gun holsters, there’s so much gun safety out there.”

Bay spends a lot of time thinking of how TreyShawn’s death could’ve been prevented and mourning what she’s lost. She believes any adult whose oversight might’ve led to the shooting should be held accountable.

“Yeah, there’s going to be consequences but that’s what we’re looking at now. That’s the ugly truth,” said Bay. “This is the one last thing I can make right for Trey. This is the one last thing I can do for him and I’m not going to stop until I get it done.”